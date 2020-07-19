GRANGEVILLE — Kylie Gonsalves pulled into the alley behind the Ace Hardware store and stepped out of her white pickup truck.
With her young daughter weeping softly in the back seat, Gonsalves handed a crate of four small kittens to a volunteer and said: “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. We’ve never had female animals before, and for this reason right here. We don’t like to have animals and have to give them away, and it just broke our heart.”
Throughout the morning, Gonsalves and a handful of others surrendered crates of kittens and puppies to the volunteers of Idaho County’s animal rescue organizations — Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), which is working toward building a shelter for stray, lost and abused animals, and Animal Ark, a longtime animal rescue volunteer group.
In February, the Idaho County groups collected 109 stray and feral cats that were taken to SpokAnimal, the Inland Northwest Humane shelter in Spokane, after being spayed and neutered by local veterinarians.
Last week, the groups received 47 kittens and 19 puppies that were transferred to a SpokAnimal van. From the Spokane shelter, where the animals will be spayed or neutered and given vaccinations and other medical treatment, they will be parceled out to various adoption outlets, such as PetSmart and Petco. None of the animals are euthanized.
Gonsalves said her family recently found an abandoned female cat but thought she was too young to be spayed. That turned out not to be the case.
“She got pregnant right away,” Gonsalves said. “There was a tomcat that was running loose, and I didn’t know about the tomcat. We live in Harpster, and we don’t have enough room for kittens, and I’ve never had to take care of kittens before. We got attached pretty quickly, and we had named all of them, and so it was really hard to put them in that kennel today, knowing that today was their last day.”
Surge in abandoned cats adds to problem
In the past year or so, there has been an explosion of unwanted and feral cats dumped in a number of locations and left to roam and fend for themselves, said Rhonda Schacher of Grangeville, a board member of ARF.
“The cat population around here is just overwhelming,” Schacher said. “It doesn’t take much to get started, and then they have litters, and then they have litters, and then they have litters, and pretty soon you’ve got a problem. And there’s a lot of irresponsibility of dumping and things like that, too. (The animals’) chances of survival aren’t real good if they’re not helped. So that’s our goal, to help them.”
Abandoned and abused animals have long been a problem in this area, where there are no animal shelters and a limited number of resources to take in stray animals.
Animal Ark was started in 1987 by a small group of volunteers who have collected and found homes for hundreds of stray, abandoned and abused animals, sometimes venturing into hostile environments to rescue them. The nonprofit group runs entirely on donations and attempts to spay, neuter and give shots to all of the animals it collects.
ARF got going in 2014 when a second group of volunteers decided the county needed a place to shelter these animals until permanent homes for them could be found. Currently, stray and abandoned animals are housed with a number of foster families — some of whom end up keeping dozens of animals for the rest of their lives.
Marty Lytle is a longtime volunteer with Animal Ark who fosters scores of cats and dogs at her farm in Stites.
“This has been trying, to get cats adopted,” Lytle said. “It can be very challenging in this area, because there’s really a fine window. Most people want kittens, but some people will take older ones.
“What we’re trying to do is to educate people and get (information) out there about spaying, neutering, worming, shots and trying to stop the cycle. Because people dump litters, they dump mamas with litters and then some of them are feral, which creates lots of problems. So we’re trying to get some of these animals out of here and find them really good homes and maybe stop some of the explosion of unwanted cats and kittens.”
As people continued to arrive at the transfer site behind Ace Hardware, some shared stories about finding stray cats or dogs at their homes.
Teresa Bryant of Ferdinand said she got a call from her son who told her he’d been out in her barn and was attacked by a female cat.
“It scared the hell out of him, and he called and said, ‘You’ve got cats.’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t.’ So I went in there and found the mama and three kittens.”
Bryant said the mama cat attacked her, too, but since then she’s fed them, nurtured them and tamed them.
“They’re all mellow now,” she said.
Bryant decided not to keep the kittens, but she did want to hold on to the mother cat. As she handed over the crate of kittens, she was urged by one of the volunteers to get the mother cat spayed right away. Bryant said she would.
Adopting out older animals can be a challenge
Lytle related a story about an old bird dog, 12 or 13 years old, that was found wandering around near Kamiah.
“She came in and she was very thin and had a bad displaced hip,” Lytle said. “Nobody would claim her, and we had her to the vet several times, and she just wanted to be somebody’s companion and loved for the rest of her years.”
Finding people willing to adopt an older pet whose lifespan may not be long is especially difficult, Lytle said.
“It takes a special person that will adopt one of those dogs,” she said. “It’s like, you know that when they’re older like that they have only so many years left, and you have to prepare yourself knowing that you’re going to be very attached, but they may only have months or a few years left with them.”
Fortunately, Lytle said, a woman from Grangeville decided to take in the old bird dog, named Hershey, and the adoption appears to be a happy one.
Fundraising efforts stymied by pandemic
Alaina Redenbo, of Grangeville, has been writing grants and trying to find other ways for ARF to raise the money it needs to build an animal shelter. The goal is $500,000, of which $40,000 has been collected so far.
Redenbo grew up in Grangeville but lived in Portland for many years, where there were many humane societies and animal shelters.
“Coming back here, it’s very difficult to find donations and those kinds of things, and because we’re so little and because we don’t have a shelter yet, it makes it even more difficult,” she said. “A lot of the grantors want to work with people that actually have shelters in place.”
ARF was making some headway a year ago with several fundraising events and donation drives. But those opportunities shriveled up during the COVID-19 pandemic because the group cannot sponsor large gatherings.
Instead, the group is trying to heighten its education and public awareness programs to promote trapping, neutering or spaying and vaccinating for stray and unwanted animals.
“So those are important pieces of putting a shelter together,” Redenbo said. “But we need a shelter, even if something small, because it gives us a place to keep them versus depending on people” who can provide foster care.
Although the Idaho County group is grateful to SpokAnimal for taking the unwanted animals off their hands, donating hundreds of pounds of pet food and other items, as well as trying to adopt them out, Redenbo said the Spokane group is inundated with stray and unwanted creatures of its own from a wide geographical area.
Chad Scheres of SpokAnimal, said once the animals arrive at the Spokane shelter they are spayed, neutered, given rabies vaccinations and microchipped.
Costs for adopting an animal from the shelter ranges from $130 for kittens and $200 to $225 for puppies, which also includes vet clinic visits.
“It’s a good deal,” Scheres said. “People say they can get a better deal by getting a free dog off of Craigslist, but they don’t realize there’s all that (other expense). You’re in $500 before you even know it.”
Like many of the volunteers in Idaho County, Redenbo has seen her share of tragic stories with animals. Getting them off to a shelter where they are more likely to find good homes is a relief, but it can still be heart-rending to part with them.
“It’s devastating,” Redenbo said. “These animals are born into horrific environments, especially feral cats because they’ve got to eat out of trash, and then they poop in people’s gardens and all that kind of stuff. And so we just really need some help, and we need people to get more responsible and contact the resources that are available. And not dump them in dumpsters and not dump them at people’s houses or kill them. It’s just horrific. It’s terrible to see it.”
As the last of the puppies and kittens were loaded into the SpokAnimal van, Redenbo broke into tears.
“It’s emotional, but I’m happy because they’re getting a good home,” she said. “They have a good chance. You just hope that the puppies and kittens are adopted and people take them.”
