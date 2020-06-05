Practice with Poppy

Demi Callahan, 15, practices barrel racing with her horse, Poppy, on Thursday morning. Callahan and Poppy were practicing for the CIRA Rodeo, which will take place June 12 and 13 at 49er’s Saddle Club Arena in Lewiston. Poppy was retired in February, but an injury to Callahan’s other horse brought Poppy out of retirement for the summer rodeo season.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region