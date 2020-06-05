Practice with Poppy

Demi Callahan, 15, practices barrel racing with her horse, Poppy, on Thursday morning at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. Callahan and Poppy were practicing for the first CIRA rodeo of the season, which will take place June 12 and 13 at 49er’s Saddle Club Arena in Lewiston. Poppy was retired from competition in February, but an injury to Callahan’s other horse brought Poppy out of retirement for the summer rodeo season.

 August Frank/Tribune

