Practice makes perfect

August Frank/TribuneRylan Colkins, 14, throws a pitch to his grandfather, Bob Colkins, as they practice at the Airport Park baseball fields, in Lewiston. Colkins made the Cubs Legion baseball team this year and is getting into shape for the season, which begins when school lets out for the summer. “I liked it when you were 10. Didn’t hurt my hand so bad,” Bob Colkins said while catching the balls.

