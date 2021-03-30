Practice makes perfect

Rylan Colkins, 14, throws a pitch to his grandfather, Bob Colkins, as they practice at the Airport Park baseball fields. Colkins made the Cubs Legion baseball team this year and is getting into shape for the season, which begins when school lets out for the summer. “I liked it when you were 10. Didn’t hurt my hand so bad,” Bob Colkins said while catching the balls.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region