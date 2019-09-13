More than 1,000 Lewiston households were without power during the afternoon and evening Thursday, according to an Avista Utilities spokesman.
The outage started at 3:44 p.m. and was caused by an animal, most likely a bird, coming in contact with electrical equipment, spokesman David Vowels said.
Avista’s online map showed the outage was mostly concentrated on Lewiston’s Normal Hill area. A total of 1,024 customers were affected, Vowels confirmed.
Power came back incrementally for those affected. As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, all houses had power restored, according to Avista’s outage map.