Avista and Clearwater Power customers in Weippe, Pierce, Headquarters, Greer and surrounding communities will experience a planned power outage between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Approximately 800 Avista customers and 662 Clearwater Power customers will be affected. The outage is necessary as Avista crews work to upgrade portions of electrical transmission structures, utility officials said. The work will take place along U.S. Highway 12, about one mile north of Greer. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, and traffic control will be in place to ensure safe passage for area motorists.
Customers with questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187, or Clearwater Power at (888) 743-1501, and refer to outage number 1911282.