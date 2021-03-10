Power outage in Lewiston

Pete Caster/TribuneA woman runs across Lewiston’s 19th Avenue as vehicles move slowly through the 21st Street intersection after a blown transformer knocked out the power to the stoplight Tuesday afternoon. The power outage affected 7,280 customers at one point and encompassed the area around 21st Street and into the Orchards, according to an Avista spokesman. The stoplights on several busy roads were without power. Avista crews responded to the incident, and almost all power was restored by about 7 p.m.

