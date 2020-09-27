POTLATCH — The Potlatch School district reported one of its elementary school staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.
In an announcement Friday, Superintendent Jeff Cirka said the case has not been verified by local health authorities but the school has begun deep-cleaning protocols. He said the district plans to have students and staff back for in-person classes Monday.
In the letter, Cirka declined to release further identifying information about this newest patient, citing privacy concerns.