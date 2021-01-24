PRINCETON — A Potlatch man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near here early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Cody Woolverton, 23, was traveling in a 2001 Can-Am Turbo UTV that was westbound on Guernsey Cutoff Road at about 3 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a right-hand corner near the junction of Hatter Creek Road.
The vehicle left the southern road edge and rolled, according to the ISP release.
Woolverton was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.