POTLATCH — Construction work is expected to begin Monday to replace two bridges on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Thursday.
Replacement of the 1947 bridge over the Washington-Idaho railroad will begin first, followed by work on the 1939 bridge over Deep Creek. As part of this project, turn lanes will be added at the junction of U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 6, and at the junction of U.S. 95 and Kennedy Ford Road.
“This project involves a lot of work over a short stretch of highway, so we want drivers to plan extra time to get through the work zone,” project manager Marvin Ramirez said.
During construction, a lane in each direction will be open to traffic but motorists will not be able to pass. Temporary signals at the bridge over the railroad and at the State Highway 6 intersection will control traffic through one-lane sections.
Drivers may check 511.idaho.gov for updated traffic impacts related to this and other projects in the region.
Replacement of these bridges is expected to be completed in November. Open meetings will be held at Potlatch City Hall every Wednesday at 10 a.m. during construction.