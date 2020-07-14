RIGGINS — Road crews hope to have a better idea today of the potential for more rockslides on U.S. Highway 95 about 6 miles south of Riggins following a geotechnical evaluation Monday.
Jessica Williams, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department, said that crews were on site at milepost 188 to scale the slope and evaluate the area.
“For safety reasons, until stability of the slope has been confirmed we are not able to begin rock removal,” Williams said.
The crews met late Monday to discuss their findings, she added, and more information regarding any changes in the situation or operation activities is expected today.
The rockslide occurred July 3, covering the highway with huge boulders for 125 feet and 40 feet deep, choking off traffic flow on Idaho’s only north-south arterial. Road crews have been on the scene but continued rock movement on the cliff face has made it impossible to clear the roadway and open traffic.
The Old Pollock Road that parallels the highway on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River has been repaired to allow traffic to pass during the interim. The transportation department has been unable to estimate when the main highway will finally be open again.