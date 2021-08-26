Vessels wouldn’t be able to reach a cruise boat dock and grain storage terminal at the Port of Clarkston if the Army Corps of Engineers implements a change port officials believe the agency is considering to reduce the dollars it devotes to dredging on the Snake River.
The proposal worries Port of Clarkston commissioners, who wrote a letter to top Corps officials in the region this week airing their concerns about the Clarkston facilities.
“The Port of Clarkston Commission has been informed that due to a lack of adequate funding the (Corps) is proposing to abandon ongoing maintenance for large portions of the federal navigation channel at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers,” according to the letter.
“This abandonment will have devastating economic impacts on the Port of Clarkston and the surrounding communities that we serve,” according to the letter sent to Lt. Col. Richard Childers, commander of the Walla Walla District, and Col. Geoff Van Epps, commander of the Northwestern Division.
The last time the Corps dredged in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was in January and February of 2015. The earliest the Corps could dredge again would be in the winter of 2022-23.
The Corps didn’t provide details Wednesday about what sections of waterways would be included in the budget for the next round of dredging.
“The scope and scale of any proposed dredging-disposal action, would necessarily be subject to availability of funding, which must compete with funding requests for other navigation maintenance proposals nationwide,” according to an email from the Corps on Wednesday.
How soon the Corps dredges is being followed closely by many because of the present shallowness of the shipping channel, which has created a number of issues.
Since April 3, the Corps has kept the depth of Granite Lake between Lower Granite Dam and Lewiston 3 feet higher than normal so that barges can reach the Port of Lewiston. Environmentalists have pushed the Corps to lower the depth to help threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead.
Under a potentially scaled-back budget for the next round of dredging, the Corps would still pay to dredge a shipping channel between the city of Clarkston’s wastewater treatment plant and the Washington-Idaho state border to the federally prescribed minimum depth of at least 14 feet, said Clarkston port Manager Wanda Keefer.
But the width of the channel would be narrower and the Corps would stop providing money for two vessel turning basins to be dredged, she said.
One of them is near a Port of Clarkston dock by the Holiday Inn for cruise boats. The second is by the Lewis-Clark Terminal’s Clarkston storage facility.
Together those changes would make it impossible for cruise boats or grain barges to safely reach either facility, Keefer said.
“The Corps has been responsible and now they clearly want to cut back on the degree of responsibility,” she said.
Others options for the port are still being developed.
Financially it wouldn’t be feasible for the Port of Clarkston to assume the cost of dredging the area that the Corps has covered in the past because it would run in excess of $5 million, according to an initial estimate, Keefer said.
That compares with the port’s annual budget of $1.8 million and the $172,000 it contributed to the last round of dredging, which was in addition to $50,000 from the Lewis-Clark Terminal, she said.
Barges would still be able to reach the Lewis-Clark Terminal’s main facility upstream at the Port of Lewiston if the changes were implemented.
The Port of Clarkston has a second dock where it handles cruise boats at 14th Street, but it would like to have even more capacity for the vessels than it does now because the market is growing, Keefer said.
In 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, 19,000 cruise boat passengers visited north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, bringing about $4 million to area businesses.
This year the boats returned and one of the two major companies that call on Clarkston anticipates doubling its passenger volumes with the addition of two ships in the next several years.
