Post-ride snack

August Frank/TribuneCookie takes a mouthful of hay Thursday morning as Aimee Fairley prepares to remove the saddle after a ride around the Lewis Clark Saddle Club grounds in Clarkston. Fairley is training 3-year-old Cookie to be a show horse, as well as the first horse for her daughters, who currently ride ponies. “She’ll give me a little attitude every once in a while,” she said of the young horse, adding that Cookie is very friendly.

 August Frank/Tribune

Cookie takes a mouthful of hay Thursday morning as Aimee Fairley prepares to remove the saddle after a ride around the Lewis Clark Saddle Club grounds in Clarkston. Fairley is training 3-year-old Cookie to be a show horse as well as the first horse for her daughters, who currently ride ponies. “She’ll give me a little attitude every once in a while,” she said of the young horse, adding that Cookie is very friendly.

Tags