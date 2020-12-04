A Post Falls man will face a preliminary hearing next week after he was charged with five counts of grand theft for allegedly pawning five firearms, which were apparently stolen in a Boise burglary earlier this year, at two Lewiston pawn shops.
Sean Patterson, 46, also faces a sixth felony charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Patterson appeared before Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Thursday via videoconference from the Ada County Jail, where he is being held on a different charge. Ramalingam set Patterson’s preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to charging documents, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Patterson pawned the stolen firearms after his arrest during an investigation into a stolen rental truck. Patterson reportedly fled Bonner County deputies on a motorcycle when they contacted him, then crashed and fled on foot with a pistol in his hand before hiding in a tree. He was apprehended, however, and deputies allegedly discovered he was in possession of four additional firearms stolen in the same Boise burglary.
If convicted, Patterson faces a maximum of 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for the grand theft charges, and five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for the weapons possession charge.