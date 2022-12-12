A temporary warming shelter could be available for homeless individuals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in about one week. 

First Step 4 Life is trying to order a heavy-duty, military-style tent it would place in the downtown area for the shelter that would be similar to one that was at Lewiston’s Salvation Army last winter, said Jolene Cliffe, a volunteer with First Step 4 Life, a not-for-profit group that helps individuals with substance abuse problems.

Tags

Recommended for you