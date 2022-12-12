A temporary warming shelter could be available for homeless individuals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in about one week.
First Step 4 Life is trying to order a heavy-duty, military-style tent it would place in the downtown area for the shelter that would be similar to one that was at Lewiston’s Salvation Army last winter, said Jolene Cliffe, a volunteer with First Step 4 Life, a not-for-profit group that helps individuals with substance abuse problems.
“It’s hard to be in recovery if you don’t have a place to lay your head and think about what your next move is,” said Shaun Hollace, director of First Step 4 Life, at Lewiston’s City Council meeting Monday night.
Officials from the city and First Step 4 Life are talking about what permits would be required, Cliffe said.
It’s a “yellow caution light” situation where details are still being gathered, said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson in an email.
At the same time, First Step 4 Life, Cliffe said, is trying to figure out if a tent is available that is the right size for the private lot offered by its owner.
The lot is on Ninth Street just south of the Weisgerber furniture store building at the base of the grade and has room for a 32-foot-by-20-foot tent with space for 20 beds that would be staffed from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, she said.
Staff members would enforce rules designed to make sure those sleeping at the shelter don’t pose a threat to themselves, each other or the neighborhood, said Cliffe, who spoke to the Tribune before the City Council meeting.
Staff would also try to connect the people staying at the shelter with agencies to help them find work, medical care and permanent housing.
Portable restrooms with access for those with disabilities would be available outside the tent for those who stayed there, she said.
“I don’t see anything falling through,” Cliffe said. “I think it’s going to work out just fine.”
The potential solution First Step 4 Life is offering follows months of debate about how to help the area’s homeless survive frigid fall and winter weather.
Last winter, the LC Valley Adult Resource Center, a not-for-profit group, ran a temporary warming shelter at Lewiston’s Salvation Army on 21st Street.
An effort to make the warming shelter permanent at a different site at 1332 G St. stalled when the Lewiston City Council reversed a decision of Lewiston’s Planning and Zoning Commission that would have allowed it to move forward.
The staff of the LC Adult Resource Center and the people who stayed at the shelter last year did a great job, following all the rules and taking care of the building, said Capt. Joleen Aycock at the Salvation Army.
Cliffe was the director of the center and is now the vice chairperson of the board of the LC Adult Resource Center.
Even though that worked well last winter, it’s not clear if it would have been an option this year, said Aycock, who spoke to the Tribune before the meeting.
The city allowed the shelter at the Salvation Army on 21st Street because it was a temporary use that didn’t interfere with the site’s primary purpose as a church, she said.
If it opened again there, it might be considered a permanent use, and wouldn’t meet the stricter requirements that would go with such a classification for a number of reasons, such as the fact it’s across the street from a day care, Aycock said.
The Salvation Army doesn’t have money in its budget for a temporary warming shelter and hasn’t pursued funds for one because it didn’t want to interfere with the efforts of the LC Adult Resource Center and others working on the issue, she said.
The place where the shelter was serves a variety of purposes for the community, Aycock said. It’s where a free dinner is served from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
On Thursdays, a youth group meets there.
It stores dry goods such as noodles for its food pantry in part of the space that was recently upgraded with a donation earmarked for that purpose.
None of the space was renovated into offices as previously reported by the Tribune. The pantry is open 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, the same hours social workers are available to refer individuals for job placement and other services, she said.
Near the place where the warming shelter was, the Salvation Army has a hygiene center that offers free showers as well as use of washing machines and dryers for clothing by appointment.
Even though the Salvation Army doesn’t have a space or money for the warming shelter, it is seeking ways to collaborate efforts of those helping homeless individuals, Aycock said.
“It’s really disheartening and a little frightening, to be honest, to think that there are human beings out there with temperatures as cold as it’s been, having nowhere to go with only, really, maybe a jacket and a blanket as a barrier to this cold,” she said.