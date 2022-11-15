The Clarkston City Council unanimously accepted the findings of fact and conclusions of law Monday night that could allow property at 422 Highland Ave. to be converted from a residential to neighborhood commercial zone.
The next step in the process is drafting a zone change ordinance, which will be read at two consecutive council meetings before any action is taken.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said the intended use for the property at the corner of Fifth Street and Highland Avenue is a “park and sell” lot, where people can rent space from the owner to park private vehicles with “for sale” signs. A similar lot is located at Chestnut and 15th streets, he said.
Councilor Skate Pierce said the property in question hasn’t been developed for some 40 years. No one has built a house or duplex on the site, which is now zoned as low-density residential.
“I would approve a zoning change, just to get something done with that lot,” Pierce said.
An attempt to change the zone to neighborhood commercial in 2018 was shot down by the council because of traffic concerns. At that time, a coffee shop was proposed for the location.
“My biggest concern is traffic,” Councilor John Murray said.
Others said the “park and sell” lot would not draw as much traffic, and several neighborhood commercial businesses are in the vicinity, including a dentist office and Quality Behavioral Health offices.
Councilor Robin Albers said safeguards are in place to ensure any business meets all city requirements, including a traffic study. She thanked the city’s planning commission for reviewing the proposal, which was echoed by several other councilors.
The Planning Commission determined the proposed changes, as presented, are beneficial to the operation of the city and consistent with the comprehensive plan. A public hearing on the issue was conducted Oct. 3.
A neighborhood commercial zone is intended to provide uses that are relatively small scale and serve neighborhood areas, Poole said. Any development on the site will have to comply with current standards and meeting staff requirements.
In other city business, Fire Chief Darren White has sent a letter to Asotin County about possibly terminating the current ambulance contract to respond to the Asotin County Jail, according to public safety meeting minutes.
Because of the high cost of nontransport calls to the jail, which is near the fire station, the contract may have to be changed. Asotin County officials have 90 days to respond.