Possible hit-and-run in Clarkston

Pete Caster/TribuneOfficers from the Clarkston Police Department investigate a car that was part of an alleged hit-and-run incident on the 600 block of Seventh Street on Monday morning in Clarkston. According to eye witnesses, the car struck a parked truck on the west side of Seventh Street, then went into reverse and parked in the yard of a nearby home about 75 feet away from the original collision. Airbags in the front seat were deployed after the accident and the man driving the car fled the scene. No other details were available Monday.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

