A cold front moving across parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho has the potential to bring strong and hazardous winds to the region Sunday evening and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Avista Utilities warned customers to prepare for potential power outages caused by downed power lines in a news release issued Friday. Restoration times are not likely to be available until the storm has passed and full assessments have been made, depending on the duration of the storm and the extent of the damage.
Customers may report outages to Avista online at www.myavista.com/outage or by calling (800) 227-9187. Updates will be posted to Avista’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.