PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police fired crowd-control munitions toward demonstrators near a downtown precinct building Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Portland police said in a prepared statement that some of the protesters were attempting to block doors of the Justice Center with plastic barricades from a nearby parking lot. Police said some in the group also spray-painted security cameras and aimed laser pointers at officers.
Law enforcement used loudspeakers to tell protesters to leave, then officers used crowd control munitions on the group, according to the police statement.
Police are barred under a temporary federal court order from using crowd-control munitions in situations where people engaged in passive resistance could be injured by the devices. The restraining order, was originally set to last 14 days, but on Friday a judge extended it through July 24.