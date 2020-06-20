PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people, including families and young children, gathered at a peaceful rally and march in the heart of Portland’s historically Black neighborhood to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that has long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Among the crowd Friday afternoon was Elaine Loving, her two daughters and multiple grandchildren. Loving has lived in the North Portland neighborhood since 1959.
“I feel hopeful and really, really proud to see the community of whites and Blacks joining together and for white people to really understand what the significance of Juneteenth is,” she said.
Yet the moment was tinged with sadness because Loving’s neighborhood has changed so dramatically through gentrification.
“Get to know us. Get to know the pain we feel from the gentrification of our neighborhood,” she said of her white neighbors. “Now ... Black families are gone and it hurts my soul.”
Further into the crowd, Vin Shambry and his wife, Sarah Bentley, marched with their two children, Harlowe, 6, and Vivian, 4.
Shambry, who is Black, said it was important for him to bring his family even though he fears the moment won’t last.
“For me, all this is always out-of-body because all this will happen again. I mean, this is beautiful,” he said.
Bentley, who is white, said the couple has especially struggled to navigate the past few weeks because they “live in both worlds.”
“We’re working really hard to celebrate Blackness,” she said.