Portion of LHS campus can be listed for sale

The Lewiston School Board approved a resolution Monday night that will allow the district to sell over half of the Normal Hill campus that houses the current high school.
The board will accept sealed bids for about 6 acres on the east side of the 11-acre campus. The land, located east of 12th Street and west of 13th Street, includes Booth Hall, the machine shop, the auto shop, the industrial arts building, the tennis courts and the science and math building.
The land authorized for sale will no longer be needed by the district once the operations of the high school move into the new building currently under construction in the Lewiston Orchards. The new high school is set to open this coming fall.
The minimum acceptable bid, which was not disclosed, was set by a licensed real estate appraiser.
“This will give us an idea if there is interest (in the property),” Superintendent Bob Donaldson said.
If the sealed bid process is not successful, Bentley Stromberg, the district’s legal counsel, said the district could instead decide to auction off the property.
The district also has the option to market various pieces of the property separately, if a buyer does not step forward to purchase the portion of campus in its entirety.
All of the board members voted in favor of the resolution, with the exception of Board President Brad Rice, who recused himself because of a perceived conflict of interest.
In other business, the school board approved the 2020-21 school year calendar. The last day of school next year will be Thursday, June 4. The graduation ceremony will be held the next day on Friday, June 5. Previously, the calendar had a proposed graduation date that landed on a Monday.
