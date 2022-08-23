Property owned by the Port of Clarkston will be annexed into the city of Clarkston “to help clean up the shoreline.”
Wanda Keefer, director of special projects, said the change will provide “one smooth common line,” rather than some “jigs and jogs” currently on the map.
Only one building, which is owned by Kiwi Air, will be affected by the change. During public hearings on the port’s request for annexation, no comments surfaced. The change is basically a housekeeping measure, officials said.
Kevin Poole, public works director, said two parcels will shift to city limits in port commercial and heavy industrial zones. The property in question is located in the port district near the waterfront.
In other city business, a group of women asked officials to help put an end to noxious weeds, tall grass and other fire hazards in their neighborhood.
Evelyn Williams told the council she’s proud of the city’s parks, but some yards and alleys are eyesores and hazardous between Highland Avenue and Chestnut Street.
Some suggested educating the public about property requirements by including the rules in utility bills. Property owners may not realize they are responsible for keeping adjacent alleyways clear of debris.
Police Chief Joel Hastings said the code enforcement officer is tackling complaints. He also advised the group to contact him with concerns, saying his department will help with solutions.