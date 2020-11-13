Bringing more businesses to Turning Pointe Business Park is the goal of a $440,000 road project in the 2021 budget passed by Port of Clarkston commissioners at a Thursday meeting.
So far only two tenants, Naslund Disposal Service and LC Cannabis Sales, have located in the development just west of Clarkston on Evans Road that opened in 2014, said Port Manager Wanda Keefer.
That’s at least partly because 45 acres were developed with state and federal programs that don’t allow the lots to be sold until 2034, Keefer said.
A number of potential tenants have indicated they would be interested if they could buy, not lease, the land, she said.
“(Companies) would like to make that capital investment and the benefit of the growth in value of the building and the land over time,” Keefer said. “It’s a business decision.”
The road might access as many as 25 acres that wouldn’t fall under the restrictions of federal and state programs, she said.
The length of the road, if the port will construct building pads in the expansion and other details will be decided by the commissioners in coming months, she said.
“The exact project is not yet defined,” Keefer said.
The $440,000 upgrade at Turning Pointe is one of the largest expenses in the port’s $1.94 million budget for 2021 that has $870,000 earmarked for capital improvements.
Other money will go for expansion of the port’s fiber optic telecommunications network and a floating dock at 14th Street to make it easier for passengers to disembark from overnight cruise boats.
The port’s fiber optic network already reaches key places, such as Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, Clarkston schools and Asotin.
The port will do extensions based on a study that identities where internet speeds are slow, Keefer said.
Upgrading amenities for the cruise boat industry is a priority for the port because of its economic benefit.
A recent study found that part of the tourism sector generated $4 million for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 2019, a record year, before coronavirus temporarily suspended all cruises that ran between Portland, Ore., and eastern Washington along the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Personnel is the second-largest category in the budget and is projected to be at $347,879 in 2021, compared with $355,491 this year and $399,608 in 2019.
The port’s dependence on property taxes is forecast to drop to $330,000 in 2021 after being $363,000 this year.
