The Port of Whitman County announced last week that it received a $1 million grant from the Washington State Broadband Office to construct a fiber network in Steptoe and Diamond.
The project will bring gigabyte-speed broadband access to 143 homes and businesses as well as Steptoe School District, Whitman County Fire District 11, Steptoe Grange Hall and Steptoe Post Office.
These communities currently receive less than 10 megabits per second download speeds, according to the Washington State Broadband Office.
Construction is set to begin on or before June and end by December 2023.