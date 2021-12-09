The Port of Whitman County is celebrating the near completion of its fiber internet extension project at 10:30 a.m. today at the Tekoa Event Center on 135 N. Crosby St. in Tekoa.
Legislative support, private partnerships and funding from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board allowed the port and its partners to bring gig-speed broadband access to more than 150 businesses and 1,386 homes in Rosalia, Tekoa, Oakesdale, Garfield and Palouse.
In addition, the project extended fiber 41 miles to transmitter sites for improved wireless broadband in the areas of Almota, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Farmington, Grinnell and Lamont.