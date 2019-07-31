MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Commissioners overseeing the Port of Moses Lake fired Executive Director Jeffrey Bishop at a special meeting Tuesday.
“This is not for misconduct,” said Frank Chmelik, the port’s attorney, during Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s just the port is going in a different direction.”
However, commissioners said that they did not want to give any examples of where they differed with Bishop.
“Looking at the last four plus years, we’ve gotten to a place where we probably wouldn’t have been close to four years ago,” said Commissioner Stroud Kunkle. “But we’ve got to kind of get down to business again.”
“The bottom line is it didn’t work,” said Commissioner David “Kent” Jones.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the community of Moses Lake. The Port Commission has been more than fair to me. There is a capable team in place that can carry forward with the vision of the commission,” Bishop said in a statement on the Columbia Basin Herald’s Facebook page.
“I wish everyone the best, again, thank you I am most grateful,” Bishop added.
In a text message to the Columbia Basin Herald, Bishop said his future plans involve “most likely starting my own business,” but he’s not entirely sure where that will be.
At a meeting earlier in July, commissioners announced they were not renewing Bishop’s five-year contract, which was set to expire in November.
According to Commission President Darrin Jackson, Bishop himself said “at the beginning of this year” that he was not interested in renewing his contact with the port.
“It’s not a shocker, he was looking for something else,” Jackson said. “He just couldn’t make up his mind what he wanted to do or how he wanted to do it. So, unfortunately, we had to make up his mind for him.”
“This was a joint decision between the commissioners and the executive director,” Jackson added.
Commissioners named Kim DeTrolio, the port’s current director of finance and administration, as its interim executive director while they search for Bishop’s replacement.
“I can keep the port moving forward, but I don’t have the skillset needed for an executive director,” DeTrolio said. “All of the staff will have to pull their weight.”
“We have a staff that are capable of running this port,” Jones added.
Jones said the port would ask Jim Darling, a planner with engineering consultancy Maul Foster Alongi and the former executive director of the Port of Bellingham, to help the port find a new executive director. In February, Jones said Darling had helped the port craft its new strategic plan.