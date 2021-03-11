A short road leading to the city of Lewiston’s transfer station may get a new name after the officials who chose to call it Col. Wright Way about eight years ago gained a broader understanding of history.
One of George Wright’s most prominent ties to the area is a steamship that was named after him, bringing to Lewiston miners who were looking for gold in the Clearwater River basin in the early 1860s, said Steven Branting, institutional historian at Lewis-Clark State College.
That was the part of history port officials were paying attention to when they named the road in the Harry Wall Industrial Park near the base of the Lewiston Hill, said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld after a discussion of the issue at a Wednesday port meeting.
“We were ignorant to the suffering that Col. Wright inflicted upon Native Americans,” he said.
Two names the commissioners are considering to replace Col. Wright Way are Jane Silcott Way and Wild Dove Way.
Silcott, a daughter of Chief Timothy, owned land near Col. Wright Way, Doeringsfeld said.
The property was part of a ferry business, said Port Commission President Mike Thomason, who was the one who had the idea to make the change.
“That ferry gave people the opportunity to do business in Lewiston (if they) lived on the north side of the Clearwater River,” he said. “I thought that was intriguing since we’re kind in that same business.”
The port commissioners reached no decision partly because they are waiting to hear from the Nez Perce Tribe.
No one from the tribe attended Wednesday’s meeting, but Doeringsfeld has informed the tribe about the issue.
“If they were to say we don’t want (Jane Silcott Way or Wild Dove Way), then we would come up with something else,” he said.
