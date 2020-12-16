Port eyes buying used crane

Buying a used crane could be on the horizon for the Port of Lewiston in the coming decade.
The potential purchase is one of the plans the port shared in a strategic plan its commissioners approved at a Tuesday meeting.
The existing crane was built in 1972 and was acquired by the port in the mid- to late 1990s after being refurbished, Port Manager David Doeringsfeld said.
It’s possible that machine could be overhauled again for between $700,000 to $800,000 if the port chooses not to get a newer crane, which could cost as much as $1.3 million, Doeringsfeld said.
Until 2015, the crane loaded barges carrying containers of agricultural goods to Portland, where they were put onto larger vessels heading overseas.
“Whether or not containers return to the Columbia/Snake river system, we’re getting more interest in large cargo projects,” Doeringsfeld said.
One underway now is expected to generate at least $100,000 from a company moving wind turbines to Canada.
In other business, commissioners accepted the port’s audit for the 2020 fiscal year that ended June 30.
The port had an operating loss of $151,816 for that time for its dock, rental properties and warehouse, but a net income of $416,124 counting revenue from its sales taxes and property taxes.
The biggest expense in the port’s operations in its 2020 fiscal year was $505,608 for administration followed by $483,784 for depreciation. Depreciation must be deducted as infrastructure ages, but it doesn’t represent actual dollars going out the door.
The port has experienced operating losses since fiscal year 2012, when the loss was $92,435. The highest annual loss — $501,234 — was in fiscal year 2016, just after container shipping between Lewiston and Portland was suspended in 2015.
The port’s net position climbed from $25.3 million in fiscal year 2019 to $25.7 million in the most recent fiscal year. That number includes the port’s savings and capital assets.
“I appreciate where the port is at, and it allows us to continually invest in job-creation activities,” Port Commissioner Mary Hasnenoehrl said. “I think that 2021 will probably continue to be as strong.”
