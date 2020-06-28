EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington port has lost a crucial chunk of funding over a technicality for a construction and remodeling project of a former paper and pulp mill shuttered in 2012.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has rescinded a $15.5 million grant for the Port of Everett’s plan to build a cargo terminal on former Kimberly-Clark waterfront real estate, the (Everett) Daily Herald reported.
The Port of Everett has reapplied for additional grant funding to cover half the cost of preparing the land for cargo, port CEO Lisa Lefeber said, adding that she is optimistic about receiving the grant.
The port expects to start construction in 2021 and finish in 2022, if the funding is granted.
The port first applied for the grant last summer, before it finalized the $33 million, 58-acre purchase. The grant was aimed at paying for construction and offsetting the cost of purchasing the land.