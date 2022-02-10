A retired Clearwater Paper executive will fill a Clarkston Port Commission seat vacated Wednesday by Wayne Tippett.
Jay Backus, who was Clearwater Paper’s vice president of manufacturing from 2016-19, was chosen Wednesday for the position. He will likely be sworn in Feb. 24 at a special meeting of the commissioners.
He was selected by Mark Brigham and Dayna Weatherly-Wilson, the two remaining port commissioners after Tippett retired from his seat, a step required before they could select Tippett’s replacement.
Backus oversaw Lewiston’s paperboard and consumer tissue operations when he was vice president of manufacturing at Clearwater Paper. He was a key player in Clearwater Paper’s decision to invest more than $150 million in an upgrade at its Lewiston complex.
In that role he also had responsibilities for other parts of Clearwater Paper’s manufacturing operations.
“I’m well known for having an open mind that aligns well with working together as a team,” Backus said in his application for the position. “I would rely on the expertise of others to work toward the best outcomes for our community.”
Backus’s experience hiring employees will help the commission in the coming year as they seek a replacement for retiring Clarkston Port Manager Wanda Keefer, Brigham said.
Backus was one of six applicants for the office. The others were Arvid Lyons, a warehouseman, mentor and former general manager at the Lewis-Clark Terminal; Courtney Kramer, a community engagement specialist who works remotely from Clarkston for Welch Comer Engineers in Coeur d’Alene; Kacey Jackson, marketing and tourism director at Snake River Adventures and a granddaughter of recently retired port commissioner Marvin Jackson; Russell Braun, grain division director and merchandising manager at CHS Primeland; and Gary Jones, a former boiler and dry kiln supervisor at Guy Bennett Lumber.
“I was amazed with the candidates,” Weatherly-Wilson said. “It’s very impressive. I was excited to see such a turnout from the community.”
Backus will face election in Asotin County in 2023 if he wants to retain the seat.
Port commissioners earn $128 on any day they attend meetings on the port’s behalf, regardless of the number of meetings or how long any of the meetings last.
They also get $550 a month for a tax-free medical reimbursement account that can be used for insurance premiums as well as any qualified medical expenses of the commissioners, their spouses and any dependents.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.