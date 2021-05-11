Port commission approves bonus

Lewiston’s port manager is getting a bonus of $3,500, in addition to his annual salary of $120,945 for this fiscal year.
The port’s commissioners unanimously awarded the extra pay at a special meeting Monday, praising David Doeringsfeld’s work providing feedback to those setting policies to manage endangered salmon and steelhead runs.
The decision followed an executive session for a routine job evaluation of Doeringsfeld that lasted roughly one hour.
Doeringsfeld spent an “inordinate” amount of time on the issue that was beyond what he does managing the port, said Port Commission President Mike Thomason.
The port manager made comments on an environmental impact statement examining the operation of federal dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers and their effects on threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead.
The EIS led to a decision by the Army Corps of Engineers, Bonneville Power Administration and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to spill more water at dams to help juvenile fish reach the ocean, while also keeping the four lower Snake River dams in place.
He also was a part of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Salmon Workgroup, which met for 18 months. The workgroup supported a variety of measures to help fish, such as managing harvest and improving habitat, which stopped short of breaching the four lower Snake River dams.
Those projects and others added up to lots of hours for Doeringsfeld, Thomason said.
While those who work in salaried positions expect long days, employers shouldn’t take advantage of that, Thomason said after the meeting.
“We wanted to be as fair as we could,’’ he said.
Part of the reason Doeringsfeld carries such a heavy load is because of his understanding of the operations of the Port of Lewiston, Idaho’s only port that has access to a navigable channel that reaches an ocean port, Thomason said.
In contrast, the neighboring states of Washington and Oregon have more than one organization that speak on behalf of their dozens and dozens of ports, he said.
“If you want local input in Idaho, you go to one shop and that’s this shop and David’s the guy,” Thomason said.
