A Pomeroy woman is facing a felony charge of stalking after police say she harassed a man who had a protection order filed against her.
Traci J. Hartley, 42, was arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond in the case at $5,000.
Lewiston police say Hartley was arrested for domestic battery in July, and a no-contact order was issued that forbade Hartley from contacting the man. According to police, Hartley often showed up at the parking lot of the man’s workplace and attempted to talk to him. She blocked his car in and would also follow the man from his work. She also emailed the man several times from four different email addresses in violation of the order, court records said.
Police reviewed the emails and found that “Hartley appears to be desperate for (the man) to respond or contact her, she even mentions that she knows when he goes to work or not,” court records said. Other emails contain graphic photos of a woman, thought to be Hartley, and other emails show she went to a store and found out how much beer the man had been buying. Another email seems to suggest she watches his home from a nearby location, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony stalking is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. If convicted of felony stalking, Hartley would face a minimum sentence of at least one year in prison.
Ramalingam issued a no-contact order in the case and set a preliminary hearing for Nov. 18.