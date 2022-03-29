A Pomeroy man in his 90s was killed when he was unable to negotiate a curve on State Route 194 near Almota on Saturday.
According to a news release from the Washington State Patrol, 91-year-old Robert R. Glaspie was traveling eastbound on State Route 194 shortly after 2 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest on its wheels. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
State Route 194 is about 21 miles long and connects Almota, which is on the Snake River northwest of Lower Granite Dam, with U.S. Highway 195 near Pullman.