A Pomeroy man was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine Tuesday night at the Sinclair gas station at 3110 North and South Highway in Lewiston.
Joshua S. Lueck, 26, recently cited for three misdemeanor charges related to marijuana while sitting in a vehicle in the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office parking lot Dec. 5, faces as much as seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine on the felony methamphetamine possession charge, court documents said.
Lueck was also charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing officers in an arrest, all misdemeanors, related to the arrest Tuesday night.
A law enforcement officer, otherwise unidentified, observed Lueck “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle. The officer was able to wake up Lueck after knocking on the window a few times, court documents said.
As other deputies arrived, officers spotted a bright orange glass container that commonly holds marijuana dabs, which Lueck said was not his, court documents said.
As officers were about to search the vehicle, Lueck removed a small plastic bag from his pocket and shoved it into his mouth, court documents said.
Lueck eventually spit the bag out of his mouth as an officer grabbed his throat to prevent Lueck from swallowing it, court documents said.
The bag had a small amount of clear crystal that tested positive for methamphetamine, court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set Lueck’s bond at $2,500 on Wednesday afternoon.