Washington state Rep. Mary Dye unveiled a new outdoor recreation plan this week that reprioritizes revenues from the recently approved Climate Commitment Act.
Dye’s Outdoor Recreation and Climate Adaptation or ORCA plan would eliminate the state Discovery Pass, reduce state park fees, provide money for new parks and to address the growing backlog of park maintenance needs, and pay for a variety of healthy forest initiatives and Puget Sound restoration projects.
The plan “focuses on the realities we face today and provides a better quality of life for all citizens,” Dye said.
Lawmakers narrowly approved the Climate Commitment Act earlier this year. Gov. Jay Inslee described it as “the most important environmental legislation in our state in the past 50 years.”
The act caps statewide greenhouse gas emissions beginning in 2023. It also reduces the cap over time and creates an auction system to sell emission allowances to major greenhouse gas producers, such as fuel distributors, refineries and electrical utilities.
The auction system projected to raise about $4.4 billion over a 10-year period. Much of the money is slated for unspecified transportation-related emission reduction projects. Another 25 percent goes into a new climate investment account to help disadvantaged communities and establish new air quality monitoring systems.
Dye, the ranking Republican on the House Environment and Energy Committee, said much of the spending outlined in the Climate Commitment Act is vague and provides minimal benefits for most citizens.
She believes the ORCA plan lays out a more practical approach for using the money.
“Let’s use these dollars wisely and focus on practical recreation and environmental needs,” she said.
Dye is admittedly not a fan of the Climate Commitment Act. She sees it as another top-down climate mandate from the governor’s office, and thinks it will accomplish little other than inflate energy costs across the state.
Nevertheless, now that it’s been signed into law, she’s looking for ways to reprioritize the spending plan and address problems that affect citizens and communities statewide.
For example, she noted a minor percentage of the Climate Commitment Act funding is slated for things like forest health projects or Puget Sound restoration work.
The ORCA plan, by contrast, would provide a dedicated funding source for the state’s forest health action plan, which is needed to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire — a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Similarly, it would offer a statewide funding source to improve inadequate municipal wastewater treatment systems that contribute to the degradation of Puget Sound.
“These are big, expensive projects, but right now we expect (local) ratepayers to foot the bill,” Dye said. “We need a different model. We need to say Puget Sound is a national asset, a state treasure, and as a state we need to invest in infrastructure improvements (that benefit water quality).”
In terms of outdoor recreation, Dye noted that the Washington State park system has been essentially stagnant since 1990, adding almost no new camping spots or facilities despite a 57 percent increase in the state’s population.
The ORCA plan would provide funding for new facilities, she said, and help address the growing backlog of unfunded park maintenance needs.
“I’m working to find ways to be effective in a blue state,” Dye said.
She’s hoping to introduce legislation for the 2022 session, which begins Jan. 10, to implement the ORCA plan.
However, she anticipates opposition from the governor and other Democrats who think the Climate Commitment Act monies would best be spent on emission reduction projects.
“The question is, is that a good allocation of these funds?” Dye said. “We (Republicans) feel like there are better choices.”
More information about the ORCA plan can be found online, at marydye.houserepublicans.wa.gov. A policy brief regarding the Climate Commitment Act can be found at cleanprosperouswa.com.
