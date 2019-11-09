An $860,000 levy that would have served as a lifeline for the Garfield County Hospital District in Pomeroy has failed after it fell 18 votes short of securing the supermajority needed for approval.
According to updated numbers released Friday, the one-year levy received 612 votes in favor and 438 votes in opposition, or 58 percent to 42 percent. In order to be approved, 60 percent of voters needed to support the measure.
“We are disappointed obviously, but we are looking ahead to what we need to do to maintain health services in Pomeroy,” said Co-Chief Executive Officer Mat Slaybaugh.
Slaybaugh said meetings will be held next week with the hospital’s board of commissioners and representatives from both the Washington State Hospital Association and the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts to evaluate options going forward.
Slaybaugh said the hospital does not have a “set plan at this moment,” but stated there are no plans currently to cut services or staff.
“We feel we are already running about as lean as we can be,” Slaybaugh said.
Previous reporting by the Tribune stated the district estimated it would lose $800,000 this year for the second consecutive year.
A news release sent shortly after the updated numbers were released Friday stated the district is working on ways to create more financial stability, while providing quality health care to the community. But the hospital still needs additional support from taxpayers, the release said.
The district is looking to join several programs that will help increase revenue and plans to look for neighboring facilities that could help the district.
Other strategies include the recruitment of two new mid-level providers, so a team of three full-time providers could rotate between the clinic and the emergency room. That would help reduce the amount of provider turnover and decrease the cost of staffing the emergency room, the release said.
“We feel the Hospital District has made great strides as an organization over the last few years and we will not let that progress stop,” stated the release. “It is the desire of the Board and hospital leadership to keep healthcare services local for all community members, especially the elderly, so they can stay close to their family, friends, churches and the communities they love. We need the support of the community now more than ever while we work to establish quality sustainable healthcare for the community.”
