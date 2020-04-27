RIGGINS — A Pollock man was killed Saturday afternoon while riding his bicycle on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins near Rattlesnake Creek, Idaho State Police said.
Jack H. Hurley, 88, was southbound on the highway shortly before 2:50 p.m. on his bicycle when he turned left into the northbound lane of travel. A silver 2006 GMC Sierra driven by James L. Payne, 75, of Middleton swerved to miss Hurley but was unable to avoid striking him. Hurley was pronounced dead at the scene, an ISP news release said.
Payne and his passenger, Cynthia R. Hess, 55, of Ammon, were uninjured. The highway was blocked for about three hours. The accident is still under investigation.