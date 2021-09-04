Small-town governance can sometimes be more trouble than it’s worth, but plenty of local citizens are still stepping up to do their civic duty.
By the time Idaho’s two-week filing period ended Friday, more than 110 mayoral and city council candidates had submitted paperwork for offices in north central Idaho.
Dozens more signed up for open school board positions, or for seats on local cemetery, fire and recreation district boards.
Lewiston took the prize for having the most candidates, in part because it has the most seats available.
Even if Lewiston voters reject the strong mayor ballot initiative and keep the current council-manager form of government, the city still has four at-large council seats up for election this year, with 12 candidates from which to choose.
And if voters do decide to shift to a strong mayor-council form of government, they’ll have a choice of three mayoral candidates — Bob Blakey, Wilson Boots and Dan Johnson — along with a dozen candidates for an all-new, six-seat council.
Moscow voters have an abundance of choices as well, with four mayoral candidates in the mix, plus eight council candidates competing for three open seats.
Several communities had enough candidates to ensure they’ll have contested elections on Nov. 2. Others only had enough to fill the available seats.
A few — Pierce, Weippe, Elk River, Stites and Reubens — fell a bit short, with more seats than candidates. Write-in candidates still have until Sept. 10 to file for office there; if no one steps up by then, those councils can appoint someone to the open seats.
Barring write-ins and any last-minute filings late Friday afternoon, the list of mayoral and city council candidates in north central Idaho is as follows (incumbents marked with an I; all with four-year terms, unless otherwise indicated):
Clearwater County
Orofino
Mayor — Sean Simmons (I), Don Gardner
City Council, three seats — Mark Swayne (I), John Isbelle (I), Shannon Schrader (I), Mike Gladhart, Tye Barnett, Sal Lauria, Taylor McIntosh
Pierce
City Council, two seats — No candidates
Weippe
City Council, three seats — Millie Morris (I), Buck Jared (I)
Peck
City Council, two seats — Rhenn Casto (I), Tami Plank (I)
Elk River
Mayor — Dave Brown (I)
City Council, two seats — Connie McCartney (I)
Idaho County
Cottonwood
City Council, two seats, four-year terms — Lynn Guyer (I), Keith Holcolmb (I), Brett Miller
City Council, one seat, two-year term — Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus, Debby O’Neill
Ferdinand
City Council, two seats, four-year terms — Jessica Stewart (I), Bonnie Smith
City Council, two seats, two-year terms — Lori Webb-Remacle, Kenneth Becker
Grangeville
Mayor — Wes Lester (I)
City Council, three seats — Scott Winkler (I), Beryl Grant (I), Dylan Canaday (I)
Kooskia
City Council, two seats — Dannette Payton (I), Tina Ulmer, Bill Amos
White Bird
Mayor — Homer Brown (I)
City Council, one seat, four-year term — Thomas Collings (I)
City Council, one seat, two-year term — Jake Eller (I)
Riggins
Mayor — Glenna McClure (I)
City Council, two seats — Roy Akins (I), Jonny Wilson (I)
Stites
Mayor — No candidate
City Council, two seats, four-year terms — No candidates
City Council, one seat, two-year term — Laurie Rad
Latah County
Bovill
City Council, Position 1 — William Stokes (I)
City Council, Position 3 — Lisa Beyer (I)
Deary
City Council, two seats — Karen Caffrey, Jamie Johnston (I), Eric Sutton (I)
Genesee
Mayor — Tim Sperber (I)
City Council, two seats — John Hermann (I), William Krick (I)
Juliaetta
City Council, two seats — Mark Maland, Nick Anderson (I)
Kendrick
Mayor — Rose Norris
City Council, two seats — Amanda Sneve, Jessica Wegner, Keith Wilson
Moscow
Mayor — Art Bettge, Olivia Moses, Jim Gray, Barb Rathbun
City Council, three seats — Julia Parker, Steve Harmon, Gina Taruscio (I), Jason Stooks, Kyrk Taylor, Hailey Lewis, Shaun Dareshi, Melissa Cline
Onaway
City Council, three seats, four-year terms — Lester Owens (I), Ellis Bryngleson (I), Emily Hunt
City Council, one seat, two-year term — Wally Lusby (I)
Potlatch
City Council, two seats — Darrell Bostic, Martin Anderson (I), David Cada (I)
Troy
City Council, two seats — Patrick Cordova (I), Mike Yenney (I)
Lewis County
Craigmont
City Council, two seats — Kevin Brown (I), Mark Bovey, Levi Bovey, Don Johnston
Winchester
City Council, three seats — Steve Grover (I), Leslie London (I), John Lawson (I)
Nezperce
City Council, two seats — Mike Jensen (I), Michelle Lyons (I), Kimberly Ingram
Kamiah
Mayor — Betty Heater (I), Dan Milward
City Council, two seats — James Kelly (I), Scott Moffett
Reubens
Mayor — Luke Lowe (I)
City Council, two seats — Andrew Beck (I)
Nez Perce County
Lewiston
Mayor (if voters choose a strong-mayor form of government) — Bob Blakey, Wilson Boots, Dan Johnson
City Council, six seats (if voters choose a strong-mayor form of government) — Luke Blount, Ada Eldridge, Kassee Forsmann, Brandon Huffaker, Gabriel Iacoboni, Kevin Kelly (I), Jim Kleeburg, Hannah Liedkie, Heather Rogers, Kathy Schroeder (I), Rick Tousley, Susan Whitlow
City Council, four seats (if voters retain the council-city manager form of government) — Bob Blakey (I), Luke Blount, Ada Eldridge, Kassee Forsmann, Brandon Huffaker, Gabriel Iacoboni, Jim Kleeburg, Hannah Liedkie, Heather Rogers, Kathy Schroeder (I), Rick Tousley, Susan Whitlow
Culdesac
City Council, two seats — Kathryn Bomar (I), LaVonne Davis (I), William Vorrasi, Mitchell Wilson
Lapwai
City Council, three seats — Carmalita Bohnee (I), Julie Seely (I), Cara Wilson (I)
Peck
City Council, two seats — Rhenn Casto (I), Tami Plank
