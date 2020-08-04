Policies to address racism reviewed at Lewiston meeting

The Lewiston School Board reviewed an action plan at its Monday meeting that is designed to address racism within its schools through districtwide training, policy updates and changes to its curriculum.
The plan was crafted after 60 community members demonstrated outside of a school board meeting last month demanding action to help marginalized populations within the district.
At the July meeting, members of the “Know Better, Do Better” campaign presented six outcomes they wanted the district to tackle.
“Many students who are marginalized have parents who are also marginalized who just think all of this stuff is already in place to keep their kids safe,” said Christine Jorgens, the co-founder of the campaign and a member of the district’s cultural competency and inclusion work group. “Even though they might not advocate for it, these people don’t feel like they have the voice to do so.”
The plan addresses all six outcomes requested and assigns completion dates to each. It was met with support from school board members who applauded the work group’s efforts to bring about change.
The district plans to develop and release an anti-racism and racial equity statement that addresses the needs of marginalized populations. The statement would inform policy and be posted online and within district buildings.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said he is working on a draft of the statement, which might be brought to the board later this month.
At its next meeting, the school board will be presented with updates to a district policy that focuses on items like bullying. The updated policy will now include racial harassment and discrimination. It would also lay out appropriate disciplinary procedures for offenses. The most severe disciplinary actions could include suspension or expulsion, but Jorgens said she hopes to provide students with learning opportunities first.
“I truly believe in restorative practices for children and students,” Jorgens said. “Our job is to educate them, so especially when maybe it’s a first-time offender ... those would be good teaching opportunities.”
A new section defining hate speech and symbols will be added to the policy and employees of the district would be required to report the use of either.
While the policy won’t explicitly list which symbols are banned, Jorgens and Sarah Graham, another parent on the work group, expect to see specific examples of unacceptable symbols incorporated into student handbooks, which Donaldson said is an offshoot of district policy.
“We feel passionately that it is communicated clearly to staff that with hate speech and symbols, the confederate flag and swastika symbols are banned from all campuses,” Jorgens said.
The district will also work to educate parents, staff and teachers about an anonymous reporting system already used in the district to submit reports of bullying, harassment or incidents involving racism.
Whitman Elementary School Principal Tim Sperber said the website, wetip.com, sends submitted reports to law enforcement, which are then usually funneled to school resource officers for follow-up. Signage would be posted around district buildings to educate people about the reporting platform, since it currently isn’t widely used.
Yearly training in anti-racism, implicit bias, cultural competency and inclusive practices for district employees would be mandatory. The training will be given concurrently with bullying training that is presented by the special services department.
Donaldson said that training has already begun. Last year, the district held a cultural competency training for many of its teachers.
The district will also review its curriculum to ensure it reflects historical accuracy, cultural responsiveness and implicit bias.
Lisa Fenter, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, said she’s already spoken to the department heads of English language arts and history at the high school.
“Those are two really important and easy places in our curriculum to start,” Fenter said. “We’ll add to it, see what works, see what the kids are interested in and add what’s happening in the world today.”
The review of curriculum would happen on an annual or continuous basis.
The district will assign Kimberly Eimers, the director of student services, as the person responsible for racial equity and cultural responsiveness within the district. Eimers will attend a variety of professional development events focused on the topics. Last Friday, she attended the Idaho Education Association’s Equity in Education course.
Following the meeting, Jorgens said she was happy with the work that’s been done so far.
“It always feels like such a fight to bring about meaningful change,” Jorgens said. “It’s imperative for the work group to continue for accountability purposes, to celebrate our successes and to continue to provide learning opportunities for students and staff.”
The changes are almost a year in the making. The school board first heard concerns about racial issues in the district at a meeting in October. The work group, which drafted the plan presented, was formed the following month.
Although no action was taken at the meeting, the plan was met with support from school board members who applauded the work group’s efforts to bring about change.
“Thanks again profusely for all the work you’ve done. It’s a very important topic,” Board President Brad Rice said. “(The plan) is more than reasonable and it’s probably a long time coming.”
