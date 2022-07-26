The Lewis-Clark Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Henderson, Nev., police officer Jason Kuzik to be Lewiston’s next chief of police.
Kuzik was one of two finalists for the job who visited with community members in Lewiston last week. The other was Pasadena Police Officer Mark Goodman.
Members of the Lewis-Clark Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 10 met with both candidates. On Sunday, FOP President Andrew Fox sent out a letter offering the group’s unanimous support for Kuzik.
“While both candidates are highly qualified and have great knowledge of the job, it was a unanimous decision that Jason Kuzik’s vision and leadership style aligned with our FOP members,” Fox wrote. “In the last week, many of our officers have found themselves to be inspired and excited at the opportunity to follow under Jason Kuzik’s leadership.”
Kuzik has been with the Henderson Police Department for 25 years. He currently serves as captain.
Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson has the final decision on who gets the chief’s job. He’s been seeking input from community members, as well as the city council, members of the Lewiston Police Department and other city employees.
“We want to ensure the best fit for the community, so we can be successful and the candidate can be successful,” Johnson said recently.
No matter what Johnson decides, Fox noted that members of the Lewis-Clark Lodge No. 10 “will continue to serve our community at our highest level, because the citizens of this great city continue to show their support for our officers.”