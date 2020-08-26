Police union backs challenger in NP County sheriff’s race

Members of the Nez Perce County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 32 voted to endorse independent sheriff candidate Bryce Scrimsher in the November general election, over incumbent Joe Rodriguez.
In January 2019, the union approved a no-confidence vote in Rodriguez, with 32 of its 38 members issuing no confidence and one member voting no opinion. Rodriguez had fired Scrimsher about two months before.
“Bryce Scrimsher has proven himself as an officer, professional and engaged resident of Nez Perce County,” union President Rod Taylor said. “In addition to proving himself in service and life, he is running on a platform that, we believe, will fundamentally address the needs within the department and will resolve the issue of our organization having no confidence under the current sheriff.”
The union members said they “felt their concerns were brushed aside, and in looking forward, have full confidence in supporting Scrimsher to assume the critical county seat,” the news release said.
“I’m humbled and honored that the members of Lodge No. 32 have taken the step to endorse my candidacy,” Scrimsher said. “It’s time for a change that only a deep commitment to the employees, residents and service leadership can deliver. I hope to have the privilege of working with the union, along with each of the department’s partners and people of Nez Perce County.”
Scrimsher, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, is a lifelong farmer and 40-year resident of Nez Perce County.
“Scrimsher’s long-standing reputation as an experienced, ethical and accountable officer and public servant serve as the primary basis for the rare endorsement,” the news release said.
He was fired from his post as chief deputy at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office in November 2018 by Rodriguez, who did not explain why he made the move.
Scrimsher then filed a notice of tort claim in May 2019, informing the county he intended to sue the sheriff over his firing, which he said was because of his guiding an employee through the process of filing a sexual harassment claim against the sheriff.
That sexual harassment claim was heard by the Idaho Human Rights Commission. This June, the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, the county’s insurer, announced it was sending a $68,500 settlement check to the attorney of the unnamed sheriff’s office employee who claimed the sheriff sexually harassed him.
If elected, Scrimsher said he plans “a deep commitment to employee morale and retention, critical mental illness training and resources, and restoring employee and public trust through accountability, rebuilding interagency partnerships, and equal focus on safety and constitutional rights of the citizens,” according to the news release.
Rodriguez declined to comment on the endorsement Tuesday.
