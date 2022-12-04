A 29-year-old Lewiston man was persuaded by SWAT team members to exit a Lewiston Orchards residence after a standoff Saturday evening that closed streets in the area for several hours, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.

Dillon Watson was taken into custody after he exited a residence on the 3300 block of Eighth Street F. He was charged with one count of felony domestic battery and one count of felony aggravated assault, and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail, according to the news release.

