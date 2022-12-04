A 29-year-old Lewiston man was persuaded by SWAT team members to exit a Lewiston Orchards residence after a standoff Saturday evening that closed streets in the area for several hours, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Dillon Watson was taken into custody after he exited a residence on the 3300 block of Eighth Street F. He was charged with one count of felony domestic battery and one count of felony aggravated assault, and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail, according to the news release.
Lewiston police responded to a call about a domestic incident at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Police made contact with several occupants of the house, including children, who said a man in the house had been involved in a dispute with his spouse and a firearm was discharged, but no one was hit by the round, according to the news release. The female spouse and children were able to exit the house and call police.
Officers were unable to make contact with the man in the house, and “due to the nature of the incident,” the Lewiston police’s regional SWAT team was called to help, according to the news release.
Neighbors in the area were told to shelter in their homes, and multiple streets in the vicinity were closed for several hours during the incident, according to the news release.
The SWAT team was able to persuade Watson to leave the house and he was arrested “without further incident,” according to the news release.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police also responded to the incident.