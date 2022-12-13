Police searching for a make and model
Hille, Rob (SU) (FBI)

Investigators are still looking for information about a vehicle that was near the crime scene around the time four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13 at their King Road residence in Moscow.

The FBI is continuing to sort through the tips to help find the occupant or occupants of a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra.

