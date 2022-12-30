Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in Post Falls

Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on westbound Interstate 90 on Thursday, Dec.29, 2022. I-90 westbound near Post Falls was expected to remain closed for most of the day, after a suspect in the multiple apparently intentional hit-and-run crashes was involved in a crash with a Post Falls Police vehicle. According to Post Falls police, the suspect intentionally rammed a patrol car to escape, and police pursued the vehicle onto the I-90. The suspect rammed another patrol vehicle on I-90 at milepost 4, at which time "shots were fired." (Brian Plonka/For The Spokesman-Review),
POST FALLS, Idaho — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said.
The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
The man allegedly rammed a patrol car to escape being stopped and police starting chasing him. The driver then hit another patrol car on I-90 before police shot the man several times, according to the police department.
The man’s condition wasn’t immediately clear. No officers were shot.
Westbound I-90 lanes were closed for several hours while detectives investigated the scene.
The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will investigate with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department as the lead agency.
No additional information was immediately released.