Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in Post Falls

Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on westbound Interstate 90 on Thursday, Dec.29, 2022. I-90 westbound near Post Falls was expected to remain closed for most of the day, after a suspect in the multiple apparently intentional hit-and-run crashes was involved in a crash with a Post Falls Police vehicle. According to Post Falls police, the suspect intentionally rammed a patrol car to escape, and police pursued the vehicle onto the I-90. The suspect rammed another patrol vehicle on I-90 at milepost 4, at which time "shots were fired." (Brian Plonka/For The Spokesman-Review),

 Brian Plonka/For The Spokesman-Review

POST FALLS, Idaho — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said.

The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.

Tags

Recommended for you