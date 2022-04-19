TACOMA — A man accused of trying to hurt his children was shot in the shoulder after a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire Friday night near Tacoma.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the police shooting happened as police responded to a 911 call from a 10-year-old boy who reported that his father had been drinking inside an apartment and was trying to hit him and his 9-year-old brother.
After police arrived at the Byrn Mar Apartments in Parkland around 8:05 p.m., the man was heard saying that he would shoot his pistol at police, the children who had locked themselves inside a bedroom were rescued through an apartment window and shots were fired.
The man then called police to report that he had been shot in the shoulder and spoke with a negotiator for more than hour before surrendering to police. He was taken into custody and to a local hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.