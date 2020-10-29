Lewiston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed Liberty Mart in North Lewiston on Tuesday night.
A man robbed the store located at 226 W. 22nd St. N., in Lewiston. The crime was reported to police at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday.
An older white man, wearing a white coat, black stocking cap, glasses, black jeans and brown work boots reportedly bought a coffee and then brandished a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.
The man then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and police believe he drove away in a dark-colored, newer-model Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Anyone who has information regarding the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Brian Erickson at (208) 746-0171 or by email at berickson@cityoflewiston.org.