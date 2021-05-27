CORVALLIS, Ore. — Remains found in southern Washington are that of a missing Oregon man, police said.
Christian Long’s remains were found on the banks of the Columbia River in Cowlitz County in May 2019, but couldn’t be identified at the time, The Corvallis Gazette reported.
Long, of Corvallis, was 19 when his father, Donald Long, reported him missing in December 2016. Police have not released information about a cause of death and said the case “remains an open investigation.”
Detective Greg Kantola said in a news release that police are confident there are individuals who have information about the circumstances surrounding his death and are asking people to come forward.
Long told his father he was going to Eugene for a while during October 2016. Donald Long reported him missing after losing contact with him.
Police said they received tips from the public, but ruled out leads or exhausted all accurate information. A person walking along the Columbia River found the remains.
Donald Long gave a DNA sample to be entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems database. Last August, detectives learned the remains were a positive familial match for the sample provided by Donald Long.
More DNA samples were collected from family members, and in February, detectives received confirmation the remains were those of Christian Long, according to Wednesday’s news release.