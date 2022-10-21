The Pullman Police Department has completed its investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a Pullman High School student and referred the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said the police department determined there is probable cause that a juvenile suspect committed third-degree rape Sept. 1 at a private residence outside of school grounds. He said Pullman High School reported the incident to the police Sept. 8.

