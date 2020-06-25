Police search for Clarkston man whose kayak was found capsized

Police are searching for a missing Clarkston man after his capsized kayak was found Wednesday in the Snake River near the Port of Clarkston.
Troy C. Genn, 69, hasn’t been located, and his welfare is unknown, according to a news release issued by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. Genn’s vehicle was located at a nearby boat launch.
The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office marine unit patrolled the riverbanks and surrounding area with assistance from the Clarkston Police Department, Clark-ston Fire Department and Asotin County Fire District No. 1.
The missing kayaker is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 758-2331.