The Lewiston Police Department is searching for three Lewiston brothers who were reported as runaways.
Trayton P. Grim, 11, and Taylor K. Grim, 15, were last heard from on Oct. 18, while the last contact with Tristan P. Grim, 17, was listed as July 10.
Lt. Jeff Klone, with the Lewiston Police Department, said it appears one of the brothers ran away, and the two others later followed suit.
“We’re trying to find them as best as we can,” Klone said.
Two of the three boys were spotted by a school resource officer near the intersection of 14th Street and Airway Avenue in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon, but reportedly fled from police.
Trayton is listed as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 90 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Taylor is listed as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.
Tristan is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The boys are not believed to be in danger, Klone said.
Anyone who has information about the Grim brothers’ whereabouts can contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171.