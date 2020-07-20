FERDINAND — Law enforcement didn’t release any additional information Sunday about a weekend shooting here.
An officer involved shooting at 3:38 a.m. Saturday sent one man to the hospital, according to a news release from Idaho State Police on Saturday.
The man’s condition and other details about the incident weren’t included in the release.
The incident started at 2:47 a.m. when a vehicle was stopped by the Lewis County Sheriff’s office for an apparent equipment violation along U.S. Highway 12,
The driver stopped, then drove away, according to the release
Two Lewis county deputies, one Idaho County deputy and a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer participated in a pursuit before the driver stopped in a residential area of Ferdinand in Idaho County, according to the news release.
Idaho State Police are investigating with assistance from the FBI.